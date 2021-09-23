Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Prisoner stabs, injures warden in Delhi’s Tihar Jail
delhi news

Prisoner stabs, injures warden in Delhi’s Tihar Jail

Police said that Onos Evelyno Narode, currently incarcerated in connection with a murder case, attacked the warden after snatching a knife from another jail officer
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Tihar jail complex in Delhi. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT Archive)

A prison officer had to get six stitches on her fingers after being stabbed by a prisoner inside the woman’s jail in Tihar on Wednesday morning.

Police said that Onos Evelyno Narode, currently incarcerated in connection with a murder case, attacked the warden after snatching a knife from another jail officer. Police said two prison officers L Jyoti and Poonam Neelam while inspecting the premises, reached ward 3 of jail 6, where Narode is lodged.

The two officers were using a kitchen knife to cut ropes used to tie bedsheets inside the prison. All jail officers were instructed to ensure that none of the ropes were hanging or loose.

“Narode refused to have her cell inspected. She snatched the knife from the jail officers and tried to assault herself. When the officers tried to take the knife from her, she assaulted Jyoti and injured her. A case has been registered at Hari Nagar police station based on Jyoti’s complaint,” said a police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

After repeated court raps, Delhi Police forms committee to monitor probe in Delhi riots cases

DDA sets December 2023 deadline to complete 36 km of walking, cycling tracks in Delhi

HC slams ‘copy-paste’ petition against Asthana’s appointment as Delhi top cop

Liquor smugglers attack, grievously injure 4 forest officials patrolling Asola Bhatti sanctuary in Delhi
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP