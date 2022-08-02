Private bus hits DTC cluster bus in Delhi; 28, including driver, injured

Twenty-eight people, including 24 labourers working at the Central Vista project site, were injured after an allegedly speeding private bus that was ferrying them to the site crashed into a cluster bus near a traffic signal at Patel Nagar in central Delhi on Tuesday morning, police said.

The mishap took place during peak traffic hours and led to congestion for a few minutes, police said.

The driver of the private bus and three passengers of the cluster bus were among those injured, police said. All 28 injured persons were discharged by late evening, police said, adding a case regarding the mishap was registered at the Ranjeet Nagar police station.

Although the reason of the mishap was still being ascertained, the preliminary investigation suggested that it may have been caused because the brakes of the private bus failed. Police said their suspicion will be confirmed only after a mechanical inspection of the bus is conducted.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that at 8.58am, the Ranjeet Nagar police station received a call regarding an accident involving two buses at the main traffic signal in Patel Nagar. A police team reached the spot and found that an orange cluster bus on route number 807 A (plying between Old Delhi and Uttam Nagar) was by a white private bus. The injured persons had already been taken to a nearby hospital in ambulances.

“Our team reached the hospital and found 28 passengers, including the private bus driver and three passengers of the cluster bus, injured and under treatment. The three cluster bus passengers were discharged after first aid while the remaining injured people were referred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The private bus was ferrying 24 labourers to the construction site of the new Parliament building. Its driver was unconscious because of his injuries,” added Chauhan.

“The crash was so powerful that the windshield of the cluster bus was shattered,” Shailendra Pandey, an eyewitness, said.

Cluster buses are operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd, a joint venture of the Delhi government and IDFC Foundation.