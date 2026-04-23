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Private event causes major snarl in Delhi's Rohini; long queues outside few Metro stations

Private event causes major snarl in Delhi's Rohini; long queues outside few Metro stations

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 05:10 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A desperate jostle to get inside was seen at several metro stations in Rohini area of Delhi on Thursday when entry was restricted due to a heavy rush of devotees returning from a private event of a religious preacher.

Private event causes major snarl in Delhi's Rohini; long queues outside few Metro stations

The event was a retelling of the Mahashivpuran Katha, told by Pradeep Mishra. The six-day katha began on April 17 and concluded on Thursday.

Hundreds lined up at both entry gates of Rithala Metro Station, only to be stopped by the CISF personnel using ropes.

"There is a massive rush inside, wait for some time," a member of the force told the queuing crowd.

A similar scene was witnessed at the next two stations on the Red Line, with the CISF restricting entry of commuters.

Footpaths teemed with devotees walking under a scorching sun all along the stretch from till Madhuban Chowk. Metro premises turned into a sea of bobbing heads; road traffic came to a standstill for around a 2 km-stretch on either side.

A seven-day traffic diversion was effected in Pune in February because of a katha event by Mishra.

In March, a major snarl struck Jaipur due to another six-day event by him which preceded traffic diversion.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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