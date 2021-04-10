Home / Cities / Delhi News / Private firm proprietor granted bail in GST invoice fraud case
delhi news

Private firm proprietor granted bail in GST invoice fraud case

The accused was arrested in connection with a fake input tax credit matter of more than ₹50 crores by the CGST department.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Several people have been arrested by CGST department in 2021 for generating fake invoice or bill without supply of goods or services. (PTI Photo )

A Delhi Court on Saturday granted bail to a proprietor of a private company in connection with a case dealing with Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) for generating fake bills of over 50 crores.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma granted bail to the accused on furnishing of personal bond and surety bond of 5 lakhs.

Accused was in jail since February 27 after he was arrested by the CGST department in connection with a fake input tax credit matter of more than 50 crores. He was arrested under the provisions of CGST Act 2017 under the charges dealing with allegedly issuing any invoice or bill without supply of goods or services and allegedly availing input tax credit using fake invoice or bill.

The accused was represented by advocates Rinku Garg and Anubhav Gupta.

The court said that the accused release will not interdict with the fair investigation in any manner after taking note of his conduct.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man arrested by Delhi police for deceiving people with fake online job ads

Covid-19 spike spoils city’s eating out scene

No lockdown but new restrictions in Delhi will be announced soon, says Kejriwal

AAP attacks Centre over vaccine exports, BJP hits back

The court also imposed various conditions including that the accused shall join the investigation when directed by the investigating agency and not to tamper with the evidence or influence witnesses.

It further directed him not to leave the country without permission and appear before the court on each and every date fixed for hearing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gst fraud case cgst
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP