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Probe focuses on timeline, response time in Vivek Vihar fire that killed nine

Probe focuses on timeline, response time in Vivek Vihar fire that killed nine

Published on: May 05, 2026 06:39 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Police, forensic experts and authorities are reconstructing the sequence of events behind the devastating May 3 blaze in Vivek Vihar Phase-I that claimed nine lives, police sources said on Tuesday.

Probe focuses on timeline, response time in Vivek Vihar fire that killed nine

Investigators revisited the gutted site, collected fresh evidence and recorded residents' statements and first responders to determine the exact time the fire broke out and the speed of the subsequent emergency response.

The inferno had ripped through a four-storey residential building, reportedly originating from the rear portion before rapidly spreading upwards and engulfing flats from the first to the fourth floors.

Nine people belonging to two families, including a toddler, lost their lives, while several others were rescued amid chaotic scenes.

"Multiple facts are being examined. We are verifying the exact time of the fire, the first distress calls and the response time of emergency services. CCTV footage is also being analysed to determine the origin and progression of the blaze," the source said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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