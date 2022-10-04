Probe ordered over AAP govt’s failure to implement direct power subsidy transfer

Lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday ordered a probe into the government’s failure in implementing a Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) order directing direct benefit transfer of electricity subsidy to consumers, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. He has directed chief secretary Naresh Kumar to submit a probe report within seven days.

DERC asked the government in February 2018 to transfer the power subsidy directly as was done in the case of LPG to obviate the need for an audit. Saxena ordered the probe after receiving a complaint from a group of lawyers about alleged impropriety and discrepancies related to power subsidy. It was not immediately clear whether Saxena has also asked Kumar to inquire into the allegations of irregularities.

This is the latest in a series of inquiries ordered in Delhi, which have had the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at loggerheads.

On September 22, the Saxena ordered a probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment and alleged embezzlement of funds through payment of salary to non-existent or “ghost” guest teachers in the Delhi government schools.

The Central Bureau of Investigation earlier registered a case into alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s Excise policy 2021 on Saxena’s recommendation. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is an accused in the case and AAP’s communication in-charge, Vijay Nair, has been arrested.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal linked the fresh probe to the assembly elections in Gujarat, which is among the states where AAP has been trying to make inroads after forming the government in Punjab this year with a focus on education and health care.

“Gujarat is excited about AAP’s free electricity promise. That is why the BJP wants to stop the free electricity in Delhi. Have faith in the people of Delhi. I will not let the free electricity scheme stop at any cost. I want to assure the people of Gujarat that electricity will be given in Gujarat from March 1 free if AAP forms the government,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

He said taxes have been imposed on everything and caused high inflation. “[You are] sucking the blood of the people. In such a situation if I provide some relief to people by offering free electricity, you cannot tolerate it? You want to stop that too. I will never let it happen.”