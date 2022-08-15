Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Property dealer shot dead in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

Property dealer shot dead in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

delhi news
Published on Aug 15, 2022 05:37 PM IST
During the preliminary investigation, police found that Mohammad Waseef Sattar Ghazi was riding his motorcycle and some unknown persons on a two-wheeler fired at him near Moosa Masjid in Noor Nagar
The Jamia Nagar police station received a call from Holy Hospital on Sunday evening, informing them that one Mohammad Waseef Sattar Ghazi, a property dealer from Jamia Nagar, had been brought to the hospital with bullet injuries by locals. (Representative image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent

A 40-year-old property dealer was shot dead by unknown two-wheeler-borne miscreants on Sunday evening in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area, police said.

Police said the Jamia Nagar police station received a call from Holy Hospital on Sunday evening, informing them that one Mohammad Waseef Sattar Ghazi, a property dealer from Jamia Nagar, had been brought to the hospital with bullet injuries by locals. “The doctors of the hospital declared him dead. Police immediately reached the hospital and initiated an enquiry. During the preliminary investigation, we found that Ghazi was riding his motorcycle and some unknown persons on a two-wheeler fired at him near Moosa Masjid in Noor Nagar. The police team has already started inspecting the scene of the crime,” said a police officer, asking not to be named.

He also said that a case under Section 302 (culpable homicide amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered. “During the course of investigation, footage of CCTV cameras installed in nearby spots are being checked,” the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP