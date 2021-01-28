Property worth crores destroyed, still gauging damage, say officials
- Public Works Department (PWD) officials said the damage estimation process began almost immediately, but estimates peg it at nearly ₹1 crore.
At least eight closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras placed at the ITO intersection, nearly 200 metres of railing on road dividers, two traffic signals and handrails of bus stops in the busy intersection have been destroyed as farmer protestors broke ranks at the different tractor rallies held near the city’s borders on Tuesday.
And that’s just one intersection.
Civic and police officials, who are still taking stock of the extent of the damage caused by the protestors who deviated from their pre-planned routes and entered the city on tractors, estimated on Wednesday that public property worth crores of rupees had been destroyed.
This does not include over 40 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, crash barriers in at least 12 bus stands and several potted plants and portions of road dividers.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior PWD official said that steel and iron railings of nearly 200 metres were damaged at ITO, 100 metres of cement railings were pulled down at the Netaji Subhash Marg near Red Fort, and the iron railing on the central verge was broken on Vikas Marg. Tractors rammed into public property on the Ring Road and on the Noida Link Road. At Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO and Vikas Marg, plants and flower pots were also severely damaged. Similarly, the plants on the central on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Noida-Link Road, and the Ring Roadwere also destroyed by tractors and other vehicles.
“The cameras at ITO and Delhi Gate were installed as part of the Delhi traffic police’s intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) plan between 2010 and 2016. The protestors broken the glass of some signals and damaged the poles of some others. A proper assessment in the coming days will bring out a clearer picture,” said a senior official of the Delhi traffic police.
Police said while the process of identifying the culprits has begun, those identified for the damages will be booked under relevant sections for the destruction of public property.
Some of main stretches where such a drive was started include DDU Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, on Ring Road between Bhairon Marg T-point and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Minto Road, IP Extension flyover, road in front of ISBT Kashmere Gate and Tis Hazari Court, Vikas Marg and Noida Link Road —most of which were targeted by the protesters on January 26.
“Grills near the ITO skywalk were removed; plants were uprooted at many stretches. All these were developed as part of beautification projects. It will take us at least one month to repair broken grills, central verges and dividers on these stretches. However, we can grow the greenery but it will take time. It’s not just about the loss of money but also about waste of time, efforts and resources. Whenever such incidents take place, they push us many months back in terms of development,” the PWD official said.
