Protest at Jantar Mantar after NSA action in Noida workers’ protest case

New Delhi: A day after the Uttar Pradesh Police invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against two people accused of inciting workers’ unrest in Noida, a protest was organised at Jantar Mantar on Thursday afternoon against the move.

The workers’ protests in Noida started on April 10 and turned violent, with over 100 factories vandalised and several vehicles set on fire (HT)

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Calling the charges “baseless,” protesters as part of the Campaign for Release of Workers and Activists of Noida (CaRWAN)—including human rights activists and professors—demanded their release.

On May 13, police invoked the NSA against Satya Verma (60) and Aakriti Chaudhary (25), accusing them of inciting protest and violence during Noida factory workers protest.

The protest started on April 10 and turned violent on April 13 with over 100 factories vandalised and several vehicles set on fire across Noida. Multiple FIRs were later registered in the case.

Holding placards reading “Free Satyam Verma and Akriti Choudhary” and “Repeal NSA,” protesters demanded immediate release of seven activists and hundreds of workers they claimed had been “wrongly implicated”. The demonstrators also accused authorities of suppressing and criminalising dissent and activism.

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{{^usCountry}} Nandita Narain, a retired professor from Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College and an activist, alleged that the government is targeting educated youth to deter others from highlighting genuine issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nandita Narain, a retired professor from Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College and an activist, alleged that the government is targeting educated youth to deter others from highlighting genuine issues. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Two of the accused who are students at Delhi University, Aakriti and Himanshu, are bright and idealistic. They are being punished for being the voice of the voiceless-- factory workers,” said Narain, who was present at the protest site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Two of the accused who are students at Delhi University, Aakriti and Himanshu, are bright and idealistic. They are being punished for being the voice of the voiceless-- factory workers,” said Narain, who was present at the protest site. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bhavana Sharma, 54-year-old human rights activist, said, “If you have to live, there are certain basic needs—food, shelter, etc. The cost of everything has been rising. This triggered the workers to protest. Many turned up in solidarity, they were cherry-picked and arrested. Now the same cherry-picking is being used to impose NSA charges.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhavana Sharma, 54-year-old human rights activist, said, “If you have to live, there are certain basic needs—food, shelter, etc. The cost of everything has been rising. This triggered the workers to protest. Many turned up in solidarity, they were cherry-picked and arrested. Now the same cherry-picking is being used to impose NSA charges.” {{/usCountry}}

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In response, the UP police said both accused attempted to disturb law and order situation. “During the workers’ movement, both played a significant role in violent protests, arson and spreading disorder. They attempted to disturb public order by inciting people across various areas in the district,” the police said in a statement.

(With Inputs from Arun Singh)

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