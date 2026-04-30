Protest in Delhi seeks release of workers, activists arrested for Noida unrest

A protest demanding the immediate release of workers and activists arrested during recent demonstrations in Noida was held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. During the protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday, demanding the release of activists and workers arrested in connection with the workers’ unrest in Noida earlier this month. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Protesters also demanded an independent inquiry into the events and the arrests, and the quashing of FIRs registered against those held, terming them “incorrect and baseless”.

The protest was organised by CaRWAN — the Campaign for Release of Workers and Activists of Noida — a coalition of various groups, including the Revolutionary Workers Party of India (RWPI), Disha Students’ Organization, All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Naujawan Bharat Sabha.

Earlier this month, thousands of factory workers demanding higher wages and other benefits went on strike in Noida and staged protests, which later turned violent, with incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported.

Police arrested over 300 people in connection with the violence, many of them workers. These included seven activists — Aditya Anand, Satyam Verma, Rupesh Roy, Manish Chauhan, Srishti Gupta, Himanshu Thakur and Akriti Choudhary.

Protesters termed the arrests unjust and illegal, alleging that many of those held neither participated in the violence nor were present at the site.

“Several of the arrested activists are from Disha and have been booked on false charges. The police did not provide any arrest memo or produce them before a magistrate. One of the activists, Aditya Anand, said he was made to sign a blank paper. Himanshu Thakur, who is also among those arrested, was not even present at the protest that turned violent, yet he has been detained,” said Varuni Poorva (30), a member of Disha.

Relatives of the arrested were also present at the protest. Speaking to HT, Himanshu’s mother Manisha Devi said she and her husband have remained in a state of constant anxiety since his arrest on April 18. Himanshu’s father, Sriram Thakur, fell unconscious during Thursday’s protest and had to be taken to hospital.

“He already has blood pressure issues, and we have been extremely tense for weeks as the police are not telling us anything. They have only let us meet him once in this entire time, that too after we argued with them,” she said.

Protesters accused the police of carrying out the arrests to suppress the demonstrations. “Aditya and Rupesh were advocating peaceful protests and asking workers to maintain that. Despite that, they have been arrested. Is it not our right to fight for justice?” said Vishal (32), who gave only his first name, from the Naujawan Bharat Sabha, alleging that evidence was planted to implicate several individuals.

Protesters said they would continue demonstrations if those arrested were not released.