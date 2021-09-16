Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Public fairs and exhibitions to be allowed in Delhi from today

The SOPs stated that the custom of 'Namaste' instead of handshake will be promoted at such fairs and exhibitions, adding that the Aarogya Setu mobile app is recommended for all persons manning stalls and is mandatory for those with smartphones.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 05:57 AM IST
Fair organisers will have to stagger the operational hours of the exhibition so that there is an organised gathering, according to DDMA order.(HT Photo)

Fairs and exhibitions will be allowed in Delhi from Thursday under a phased reopening of economic activities as the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease situation eases in the national capital. This is a result of an order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday, which allowed the banquet halls to hold such exhibitions and fairs.

The order further said that business-to-consumer exhibitions will be permitted in the city from Thursday, adding that all the stakeholders organisers will have to follow the standard operating procedures (SoPs) issued by the ministry of commerce and industry. In case any violation is found, strict penal or criminal action will be initiated, it added.

According to the SOPs, venue providers need to adopt strict measures which include separate entry and exit for visitors, disinfection of halls before giving possession, setting up permanent isolation centres and a well-planned garbage disposal mechanism.

Fair organisers will have to stagger the operational hours of the exhibition so that there is an organised gathering, according to DDMA order. They will also have to regularly play recorded messages on precautionary measures and good practices, besides encouraging the use of technology to minimise human interface. The organisers will also require to do a risk assessment prior to the event, considering health and safety situation in the zones, both national and international, from where the participants may belong, the order added.

The order further said that schools in the city will, however, be closed for students up to Class 8. It did not mention any relaxation for holding Ramleelas, although several organising committees in a recently held meeting decided to hold Ramleelas by booking grounds. Various other activities prohibited and allowed by the DDMA will remain so till the intervening night of September 30 and October 1, the order further read.

Topics
delhi news covid 19 news
