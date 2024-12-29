Puri says Delhi govt helped Rohingyas settle for votes, AAP hits back

New Delhi A Rohingya refugee camp in New Delhi, in 2016. (Representational photo/HT Archive)

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi of helping Rohingya immigrants to settle in the national capital for votes, saying “it would be better for a democracy if their names are cut from the voter list.”

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh hit back, saying that names of “Poorvanchali voters” were being removed from the list and held the BJP government responsible for its alleged failure in preventing the movement of illegal immigrants into the country.

On Sunday, Puri said on X: “Kejriwal and AAP were alleging that it was BJP who brought Rohingyas to Delhi even after I have clarified my statement... This is the (Arvind) Kejriwal and AAP, who were saying that we (BJP) have brought Rohingyas. Do you think that they (Rohingyas) will in any circumstance vote for the BJP? They (AAP ) have helped them settle here for the votes. It would be better for a democracy if the names of illegal infiltrators are cut from the voter list.”

Puri expressed confidence in his party’s victory in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, expected to be held in early 2025. “The electoral results of Delhi will be the same as those of Haryana and Maharashtra,” he said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, in a press conference, said that the applications being moved for voter deletion expose the conspiracy of the BJP. “My wife Anita Singh is from Jaunpur. Hardeep Puri should help us find out if she is from Bangladesh or if she is Rohingya. Why is he doing this drama? BJP has been exposed. Hardeep Puri himself has been exposed. He facilitated their stay in Bakkarwala as per UN policy. It is BJP’s fault that illegal immigrants have been entering India over the last 10 years and the BJP itself is making an issue out of it.” he said.

Singh said that it was BJP’s responsibility to prevent illegal immigrants from entering Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, and Jharkhand and move right up to Delhi. “It is your crime... your failure... and BJP is celebrating it. They should not even talk about it.”

Over the past month, the AAP and BJP have been engaged in a war of words over a social media post made by Puri posted on August 17, 2022

Puri had posted on X: “India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all Rohingya refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock Delhi Police protection.”

However, a few hours later, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) issued a strong denial, adding MHA has “not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi”.

“Govt of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA,” the MHA had posted on X.