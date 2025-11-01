Pvt unaided schools get one-time chance at recognition: Govt

The Delhi government on Friday announced that all private unaided schools in the Capital can apply for fresh recognition or extension by November 30. The online portal where the applications have to be submitted, will be opened on November 1, the circular by Directorate of Education (DoE) stated. Delhi education minister Aashish Sood (HT Photo)

“All private unaided schools operating within the territorial jurisdiction of the Government of the National Capital (GNCTD) are hereby granted a one-time opportunity to apply for fresh recognition or extension of recognition within a period of 30 days i.e., up to November 30,” the circular mentioned. “Applications are hereby invited from those private schools functioning in conforming as well as non-conforming areas seeking a grant of recognition,” DoE added in the circular.

After November 30, the applications will be scrutinised and a detailed inspection will be conducted by the government, and those schools that meet all the requirements, including a safe, inclusive, equitable, and conducive educational environment for all students, will be given the “recognition letter”.

Further, the DoE notice said that the government’s move aims to ensure compliance with Article 21-A of the Constitution and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE ACT).

The minister of education Ashish Sood said the development is a long-pending reform, and for over a decade the issue has been buried in files while children were denied their constitutional right to education. “With this move, Delhi puts a stop to 10 years of neglect and brings non-conforming area schools under DoE oversight,” the minister said.

The applicant schools must ensure that they fulfill DoE’s 73-point proforma documentation requirement comprising infrastructural and safety-related preparedness.

“The said proforma constitutes a comprehensive, evaluative instrument designed to ascertain adherence to legal, infrastructural, safety, emergency preparedness, and academic benchmarks,” the circular added.

Additionally, the DoE mentioned that failure to comply with these directives would attract a fine of ₹1 lakh and an additional ₹10,000 for each day the non-compliance persists. Subsequently, the government can take punitive action under the RTE Act and the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973.

“Punitive action as per the relevant provisions of the RTE Act, 2009 and DSEAR, 1973, may be initiated,” the circular read.

Further, the circular stated that expenditure made on students of EWS/CWSN/DG categories by private unaided schools will only be reimbursed by the government if they possess a valid recognition letter.