The public works department (PWD) has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the identification, protection, shifting and restoration of utility services affected during the construction, widening, remodelling and rehabilitation of drains across Delhi.

The SOP bars excavation work from commencing without utility clearances, adequate barricading, traffic management measures and emergency contact displays at the site. (HT)

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Issued on Tuesday, the SOP aims to ensure uninterrupted utility services, improve coordination among government agencies, enhance worker safety and minimise project delays caused by conflicts with existing infrastructure.

Under the guidelines, utility agencies such as Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), BSES, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), telecom operators and optical fibre network providers will be involved from the planning stage. PWD officials have been directed to conduct joint surveys with utility agencies within 10 days of project initiation and prepare detailed utility conflict and shifting plans before construction begins.

The engineer in charge will be responsible for identifying utility conflicts during the planning stage and obtaining estimates from utility agencies within 21 days. Utility shifting estimates submitted by the agencies will be forwarded to the competent authority for administrative approval and expenditure sanction. Trial pits may also be dug to verify the location and depth of existing services.

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{{^usCountry}} The SOP bars excavation work from commencing without utility clearances, adequate barricading, traffic management measures and emergency contact displays at the site. Mechanical excavation has also been prohibited near live utility lines, with manual digging made mandatory in sensitive zones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SOP bars excavation work from commencing without utility clearances, adequate barricading, traffic management measures and emergency contact displays at the site. Mechanical excavation has also been prohibited near live utility lines, with manual digging made mandatory in sensitive zones. {{/usCountry}}

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Specific safeguards have been prescribed for different utilities. Mechanical excavation is prohibited within 1.5 metres of gas pipelines, while cable locators must be used before work near electrical networks. Similar safety measures have been outlined for water supply, sewer and telecom infrastructure.

Where utilities cannot be shifted, agencies may protect them through measures such as plain cement concrete (PCC) encasing, reinforced cement concrete (RCC) slabs, steel plate coverings, hume pipe sleeving and concrete supports, subject to approval by the concerned agency.

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The SOP also lays down emergency response procedures for incidents such as gas leaks, electrical faults, and water or sewer line bursts. Contractors have been directed to stop work immediately and inform the relevant utility agency in the event of any damage or disruption.

According to the guidelines, detailed records, including joint inspection reports, utility drawings, approvals and safety inspection reports, must be maintained throughout the project cycle. Final clearance will be granted only after utility agencies verify alignment, protection measures and restoration work.