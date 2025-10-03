PWD launches ₹50.7 crore project to repair key roads, flyovers in NE Delhi

The Public Works Department (PWD) has launched a ₹50.7 crore project to strengthen and improve battered stretches of roads and flyovers in northeast Delhi, officials said on Thursday, adding that tenders have been floated and work should begin in a month. Project to ease jams on freight and commuter corridors with resurfacing, joint repairs and crash barriers; tenders floated for works starting soon. (HT Archive)

According to officials, the project aims to provide a comprehensive overhaul of arterial routes that carry heavy daily traffic but have long suffered from potholes and bottlenecks. “These are the arteries that keep East and North-East Delhi connected to the rest of the city. Any damage or prolonged neglect here leads to crippling jams that spill over into Ring Road and Wazirabad. However, repair work has been delayed due to funds crunch in the past few years,” a PWD official said.

The project covers several key roads: Loni Road from Loni Gol Chakkar to the Uttar Pradesh border, Road No 59 from Loni Gol Chakkar through Gokalpuri red light up to the Wazirabad Bridge end point, Yamuna Vihar Service Road from Road No 66 to Bhajanpura petrol pump, Eastern Approach Road from Kanti Nagar to ISBT Kashmere Gate, Zero Pusta Road, Seelampur Road, Old GT Road and Road No 68.

PWD will also carry out resurfacing and structural repairs of major flyovers, including Nand Nagri, Loni, Gokalpuri, Khajuri Gol Chakkar, Shastri Park and Seelampur, which are considered lifelines for daily commuters but currently face uneven road surfaces, damaged expansion joints and weakened barriers.

Officials said the identified stretches lie in one of Delhi’s most congested and accident-prone belts. Loni Road and Old GT Road double as freight corridors connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad and Meerut, while the Yamuna Vihar service road serves local traffic feeding into crowded Bhajanpura and Seelampur intersections.

The works will involve bituminous resurfacing, cold milling of damaged layers, laying of stone mastic asphalt, and installation of thermoplastic road markings, all to be completed within five months. As part of safety enhancements, RCC crash barriers with planters will also be installed along the Gokalpuri flyover and Old GT Road.

The project is part of PWD’s broader strategy to address potholes and poor road quality across the Capital. Last month, Delhi received ₹800 crore for various road and flyover projects under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).