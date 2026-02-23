PWD mandates stringent safety measures to prevent repeat of Janakpuri pit death

New Delhi The pit in Janakpuri where a biker died. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The Public Works Department (PWD) has mandated strict enforcement of building safety measures during construction work, terming public safety “non-negotiable” in view of the recent death of a biker who died due to falling into a pit dug up by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in Janakpuri earlier this month.

In a memorandum issued on February 19, the PWD said it had become “imperative to reiterate and strictly enforce comprehensive building safety measures on all PWD buildings considering the fact that public safety is of paramount importance”.

Directing immediate compliance, the PWD said that all ongoing and future building foundation excavation and construction works “shall be properly barricaded at all times, both during day and night.” It said that “adequate reflective signage, warning boards, blinkers, and caution tapes shall be installed as per prescribed norms.”

“No trench, pit, or dug-up portion shall be left open without proper protection under any circumstances. Responsibility shall lie with the concerned Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer & Junior Engineer to ensure compliance for the works under execution by PWD,” the memorandum read.

The department has also ordered inspection of campus roadside drains, safety tanks, underground water tanks and rainwater harvesting covers.

The memorandum read, “Missing, broken, damaged, or displaced drain, safety tank, underground water tank and rainwater harvesting covers shall be identified and replaced immediately.”

The PWD has also directed the provision of crash barriers or guard rails along water bodies or nullahs near building sides. “Pending permanent works, temporary protective measures shall be ensured to eliminate risk to building users,” the order read.

The PWD also warned of stringent disciplinary action in case of violations. “Any lapse, negligence, or failure to adhere to the above instructions shall be viewed very seriously... that disciplinary proceedings will be initiated without further notice in case of any accident or unsafe condition noticed,” it said.

On the midnight of February 6, 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani fell into a 4.5-metre-deep pit while returning home, in Kailashpuri of Palam Colony, on his two-wheeler after completing his work shift in Rohini.