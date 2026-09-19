PWD minister inspects roadworks across Delhi

New Delhi

Verma conducted an inspection after midnight, in the early hours, to assess the work being done by a third-party agency that is equipped with specialised machinery. (Representative photo)

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma on Friday directed officials concerned to complete resurfacing and renovation works on 600km of roads by November 30, and to ensure adherence to prescribed quality standards.

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Verma conducted an inspection after midnight, in the early hours, to assess the work being done by a third-party agency that is equipped with specialised machinery. The inspection was to check the quality and thickness of newly laid road surfaces, officials said.

“Our target is that 600km of Delhi’s major roads should be improved by November 30. I have instructed officials that there will be no compromise on quality. Every road being resurfaced must meet the required standards, and the work must be completed within the deadline,” Verma said.

The minister also said contractors would be responsible for maintaining the roads for five years after completing the resurfacing work.

The PWD has been carrying out road improvement work across its 1,400km road network in Delhi. The department has been directed to prioritise locations and work to complete the resurfacing before severe winter conditions kick in.

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{{^usCountry}} Verma said, “There was a disruption in bitumen supply and prices had increased substantially because of the global situation. This affected the pace of work. Fresh tenders have now been issued and work is being taken up again on a priority basis. We will make full use of the available working window before winter sets in.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Verma said, “There was a disruption in bitumen supply and prices had increased substantially because of the global situation. This affected the pace of work. Fresh tenders have now been issued and work is being taken up again on a priority basis. We will make full use of the available working window before winter sets in.” {{/usCountry}}

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The department is also expected to use third-party quality checks as part of its monitoring of the resurfacing programme. Specialised equipment will be used to assess parameters, including the thickness of the road surface, to ensure that work conforms to the prescribed specifications.

PWD officials have been directed to maintain timelines for the work. The five-year maintenance provision is also intended to assign responsibility for the condition of resurfaced stretches to the agencies executing the work, Verma said.