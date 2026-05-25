PWD pushes for EVs, e-pumps and eco-farming

New Delhi: In a move to switch to green energy and reduce fossil fuel consumption amid the West Asia conflict, the Public Works Department (PWD) has ordered electric pumps to tackle waterlogging, expedited electrification of its vehicle fleet, and expansion of charging infrastructure. Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

The PWD also ordered that no official will undertake any foreign visit, in either a personal or official capacity, till further orders. “All such proposals, if any, shall be dropped immediately, and any leave already sanctioned for foreign travel shall stand cancelled,” the order reads.

The May 22 order, issued by the deputy secretary (administration), states, “maximise use of electric pumps and permanent pumping stations in place of diesel-operated and tractor-mounted pumps, all officers and establishments under PWD shall ensure installation and operationalisation of EV charging infrastructure, during inspections, inaugurations and official events, officers shall preferably travel together using EVs”

“Use of vehicles by the officers/officials should be minimised and one day every week shall be observed as a no-car day ,” it adds.

The horticulture department has also been ordered to switch to organic manure rather than synthetic petroleum-based manure.

“PWD will ensure that only organic manure is used in all horticulture operations, and the process for setting up and operationalisation of green waste processing plants shall be expedited on priority,” the order adds.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma has sought a weekly compliance report regarding the implementation of the measures.

Earlier on May 17, HT had reported that the Public Works Department’s (PWD) newly issued standard operating procedure for monsoon preparedness directs officials to keep diesel generator (DG) sets operational and regularly tested during the rainy season, including running them daily to ensure they are in working condition.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha alleged that Delhi government is indulging in “green politics” as PWD has tenders for hiring fossil fuel-run vehicles.

“The PWD is issuing tenders for hiring petrol and diesel-run vehicles for site inspections by its executive engineers (JCD-2),” he posted on X.

When reached, a senior PWD official said, “We are not buying these vehicles; they are being rented as cabs for emergent works. Going forward, there will be emphasis on procurement of EVs as well as cabs.”