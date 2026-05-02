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PWD set to beautify Shanti Van to Rajghat stretch

PWD to beautify Ring Road near Rajghat for ₹96 lakh, enhancing infrastructure and lighting, while also working on a trial for signal-free traffic management.

Published on: May 02, 2026 03:44 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to begin beautification work on the Ring Road between Shanti van and Rajghat, as the government has approved the project at an estimated cost of 96 lakh.

The government has approved the project at an estimated cost of 96 lakh (HT)

PWD officials said tender for the project has been floated and it will focus on improving the visual appeal and infrastructure of the Rajghat area through enhanced lighting, decorative street fixtures, improved footpath and road design and horticultural work. The stretch is considered significant due to its proximity to Rajghat, the memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, which is regularly visited by foreign dignitaries and tourists.

“As part of the plan, the street light poles will be made of decorative mild steel work, with LED smart white light arrangements inside. Repair work on the roads will also be carried out wherever required. Tenders have been floated for the project,” a PWD official said.

The project is expected to be completed within two months after the tender is allotted, the official added.

The proposed traffic management system will involve a U-turn-based design, restricting certain right turns and redirecting vehicles through designated turning points. Officials said the approach is intended to reduce dependence on traffic signals, minimise conflict points and improve overall travel speed along the corridor.

The trial project will also serve as a pilot to evaluate the feasibility of similar interventions at other congested intersections on Ring Road. Based on its outcomes, the PWD may consider replicating the model at additional locations to streamline traffic movement in the capital.

 
ring road traffic congestion rajghat
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