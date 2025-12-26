PWD starts repairing Pragati Maidan tunnel in central Delhi

New Delhi Water accumulation at the tunnel during monsoon over the past few years. (HT Archive)

Following repeated instances of water seepage and accumulation at the tunnel leading to Pragati Maidan, especially during the monsoon, the Public Works Department (PWD) has started the process of undertaking extensive repairs at the site, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. This will include structural repairs, waterproofing, drainage improvements and restoration of associated systems to address water ingress to ensure the tunnel’s operational reliability, they said.

According to the tender issued for the work on Thursday, the work involved identification and treatment of leakage points across the structure of the tunnel, including side walls, roof slabs and construction joints. Measures proposed to seal the leakage points include pressure grouting, chemical injection, sealing of cracks, and application of waterproofing membranes at vulnerable locations at a cost of around ₹4 crore.

The documents also list restoration of damaged concrete surfaces and protective coatings to prevent recurrence of seepage during the monsoon. “The estimated cost has been calculated after a detailed assessment of the extent of damage and the remedial measures required. An expert agency will be hired that can ensure that the specific kind of grouting we are proposing can be done and the agency will also have to take responsibility to ensure that the leakage does not recur,” a PWD official said.

The tunnel forms a key access route around the Pragati Maidan complex, connecting major arterial roads in central Delhi and catering to daily commuter traffic, as well as vehicles heading towards exhibition and event venues at Bharat Mandapam. Officials said that ensuring the tunnel remains functional and safe is essential, particularly during the monsoon, when water accumulation has previously affected movement.

The tender outlines the need for repairs to internal drainage arrangements, including cleaning and refurbishment of drains, sumps and connected pipelines to facilitate smooth discharge of water. The scope further includes checking and rectifying malfunctioning components linked to dewatering and drainage systems, which are critical to preventing accumulation of water inside the tunnel.

Officials familiar with the project said the works have been structured to minimise disruption to traffic using the corridor. The tender specifies phased execution, safety arrangements and traffic management measures during the repair period. Contractors have been directed to adhere to prescribed quality standards, carry out testing of materials and submit method statements for approval before commencing work.

“Once awarded, the contractor will be required to conduct joint inspections with departmental engineers, document existing defects, and execute repairs under continuous supervision,” the official said.

The Pragati Maidan tunnel, developed as part of the redevelopment of the Pragati Maidan by the India Trade Promotion Organisation, has previously been affected by leakages during heavy spells of rainfall. HT had reported water seepage at multiple points soon after the tunnel opened to traffic in 2023, leading to temporary closures and diversions. At the time, authorities attributed the problem to waterproofing failures and assured that corrective measures would be taken.