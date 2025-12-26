PWD takes steps to improve visibility amid foggy conditions in Delhi

New Delhi Reduced visibility amid foggy conditions in Delhi over the past week. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

In view of foggy conditions that have majorly dominated the Delhi-NCR skyline over the past few weeks, the Public Works Department directed its maintenance division to take precautionary measures, such as adding solar blinkers and operationalising streetlights from the early hours, according to an order accessed by HT on Thursday.

In a 13-point agenda, the PWD cited risk to motorists and other commuters due to reduced visibility, given multiple episodes of accidents on peripheral expressways over the past few weeks. To be sure, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted shallow to moderate fog over the next few days.

“In order to improve the visibility and enhancing the safety of road users, all field units are directed to undertake the mitigation measures,” the order dated December 24 read.

NCR has clocked multiple accidents due to dense fog. On Tuesday, poor visibility due to dense fog led to multiple road accidents on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, resulting in the death of two people. Collisions and pile-ups have also been reported on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) and near Jewar in Greater Noida. On December 13, at least 15 vehicles crashed into one another in a chain collision amid dense fog on the EPE after a vehicle slowed down due to poor visibility.

All maintenance divisions have been asked to enhance the visibility at accident-prone locations. “Street lighting wherever installed shall be made operational and light shall be switched on early as per the foggy weather conditions. Solar blinkers should be provided on the median openings. Rectify the faded or inadequate pavement markings such as edge line, lane line, chevron markings, zebra markings,” the order read.

The department has also mandated the replacement of damaged and missing hazard markers at points where roads diverge and converge. “All maintenance teams will inspect their area to ensure that such hazard warning signs are in place. If they have faded or are found to be damaged, they will be replaced immediately,” the order read.

Among other measures, the department has stated that reflective markers and retro-reflective stickers will be placed on structures, such as metal beams and safety barriers. “The teams have been asked to check all roadway delineators as per Indian Road Congress guidelines, fix the median,” the order read.

“On construction stretches, safety measures on diversions shall be provided such as paved diversion pavement markings, road studs, barricading, diversion signs, solar blinkers. All officials, supervisors and workers wear reflective jackets during their visits to any activity on roads,” it read.