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PWD to beautify, enhance safety measures on Delhi roads

PWD plans a ₹16 crore project to beautify central verges and upgrade crash barriers on key west Delhi roads, enhancing safety and streetscape.

Published on: May 27, 2026 04:10 AM IST
By Snehil Sinha
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New Delhi

The projects will cost ₹16 crore in total. (Representative photo)
The projects will cost ₹16 crore in total. (Representative photo)

The Public Works Department (PWD) will give a facelift to central verges along the Ring Road bypass, as well as upgrade crash barriers along key west Delhi roads, in a two-pronged project estimated to cost 16 crore in total, officials aware of the matter said.

The beautification will be undertaken on the corridor from the Rajghat depot to Loha Pul and from Hanuman Setu to Changdi Ram Akhara, officials said. The safety upgrade will be done on the stretch between Raja Garden Chowk and Subhash Nagar Chowk on the Najafgarh Road, among others.

A senior PWD official, who did not wish to be named, said, “The redevelopment of central verges is being undertaken to improve the overall streetscape along important stretches of Ring Road and adjoining corridors. At the same time, installation of precast crash barriers is aimed at strengthening road safety infrastructure and reducing the possibility of vehicles crossing into opposite carriageways.”

The central verge redevelopment project is estimated at 8.63 crore and has a four-month timescale, while the safety upgrade project is estimated at 7.23 crore and has a six-month timescale.

As per the tender issued for the safety project, the barriers will be made using reinforced cement concrete (RCC) and are aimed at strengthening road safety infrastructure on busy traffic corridors in west Delhi. The project also includes provisions for material testing, safety measures, air pollution prevention norms and disposal of construction debris in compliance with National Green Tribunal guidelines.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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