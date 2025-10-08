PWD to begin ₹62-crore road revamp across key south Delhi stretches

The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to launch a major road strengthening and maintenance drive covering several of south Delhi’s busiest corridors, including the Ring Road near Safdarjung, August Kranti Marg, Hauz Khas Village Road, Aruna Asaf Ali Marg and Press Enclave Marg. The project involves resurfacing and structural strengthening through cold milling and recycling methods that reuse reclaimed asphalt.

Officials said work worth over ₹61.88 crore is expected to begin before the onset of winter and may take around a year to complete, provided there are no restrictions or delays. The project involves resurfacing and structural strengthening through cold milling and recycling methods that reuse reclaimed asphalt.

According to PWD officials, 13 major and local stretches will be covered, including the Ring Road stretch between Safdarjung Hospital and the Hyatt Hotel, the Outer Ring Road between IIT Flyover and Africa Avenue Junction, and internal roads in Green Park, Hauz Khas and Saket.

“We are using a cold recycling process that reduces the use of fresh raw materials, making the project environmentally responsible and technically superior. Work on the busiest corridors will start later, while internal roads will be taken up first,” said a PWD official, requesting anonymity.

The project will use 30% reclaimed material and 8% waste plastic additives in the bituminous mix. The new surfaces will also be layered with Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB), known for better elasticity and resistance to cracks under Delhi’s fluctuating temperatures.

Alongside road resurfacing, PWD will carry out drainage and footpath improvements in Green Park Market and Hauz Khas Village and beautify central verges along Aruna Asaf Ali Marg and Vedant Deshika Marg. “Earlier, we focused only on carriageway blacktopping. Now, every repair project includes drainage, footpath elevation and central verge landscaping,” the official said, adding that the design aims to make the city’s roads more climate-resilient.

Before starting the work, PWD will assess the current road conditions using a Network Survey Vehicle (NSV). The survey, which employs laser and video imaging, will record road roughness, cracks, potholes and gradients. “The NSV-based audits will bring data accountability. Earlier, inspections were visual and subjective. Now, we will have digital evidence of every stretch’s health before and after the work,” the official cited above said. The department also plans a follow-up survey six months after completion to assess long-term performance.

The project may, however, lead to temporary traffic disruptions. Officials said most work will be done at night with diversion plans and help from the traffic police. Still, bottlenecks may arise on Wazirabad Road, Outer Ring Road and Mathura Road.

Chief scientist and head of the traffic engineering and safety division at the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), S. Velmurugan, said timelines can improve with better planning. “Repairs can take less time if more manpower is deployed and multiple spans are worked on simultaneously. Sufficient signage, police presence and advance notice are essential to manage traffic,” he said, suggesting phased repairs to minimise congestion.