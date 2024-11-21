The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to recarpet a key 4.5-km stretch of the Outer Ring Road in north Delhi, extending from Madhuban Chowk in Pitampura to the railway overbridge near the Peeragarhi intersection, agency officials said on Thursday. PWD to recarpet stretch of Outer Ring Road in North Delhi

The project, expected to cost ₹26.58 crore, will take four months to complete.

Bids for the project have been invited, with the tendering process slated to conclude in the first week of December, the PWD official cited above said.

“Several parts of this section of Outer Ring Road have developed cracks and some sections are also damaged to due to construction work currently underway along this belt,” official added.

To minimize disruption to traffic, the recarpeting will be executed in phases. The project involves removing the existing road surface to a depth of 12cm using the cold milling process. “This milling process will primarily take place at night to reduce the impact on vehicular movement,” the official added.

Neeraj Saini, 32, a resident of Paschim Vihar said that it takes about 35 minutes to cover the 5km stretch between Peeragarhi metro station to Madhuban Chowk during evening peak hours. “The commuters using this road almost always face traffic jams during office hours. Addition of flyover in 2016 had decongested the stretch but we are back to the same situation. There are frequent breakdowns and no traffic police in sight. Road repair will help but it should be planned in a way that commuters dont suffer further,” he added

The PWD last month initiated the project to rec-arpet the Outer Ring Road stretch between Modi Mill and Chirag Dilli under a separate ₹15 crore project.

HT had earlier reported slow paced project has added to congestion and dust problem along the stretch. The project has also led to sections of road at different levels near Savitri Cinema.

Rajdendra Sahu, a commuter said that the PWD should have completed the work at least near the Savitri Cinema section. “There are three road sections along the Savtiri cinema which are at different levels. Parts have been scraped off and not rebuilt. This can lead to accidents,” he added.

Officials explained that the repair work is essential as cracks and potholes have developed along the entire carriageway. “The Outer Ring Road was constructed nearly 20 years ago and is developing potholes at many places that need repair. It also sees heavy traffic daily. So, repair work is urgent as well as essential. Keeping traffic needs in mind, we take up small stretches and are also working in phases now, one lane at a time,” said another PWD official.

Delhi has two ring roads — a main one and an outer one — with a combined length of 87km. The Outer Ring Road is a six-lane road that encircles the city and has three lanes in each direction, with a total length of 47km. Several stretches of the Outer Ring Road have been notified as National Highways. The length of the ORR between Modi Mill and IIT Delhi is around 9km and the Chirag Dilli to Modi Mill section is around 4km in length.