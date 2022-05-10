Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Now, Hindu outfit demands renaming of Qutub Minar to Vishnu Stambh, stages stir
delhi news

Now, Hindu outfit demands renaming of Qutub Minar to Vishnu Stambh, stages stir

The outfit that was holding the agitation near the UNESCO World Heritage Site was identified as Mahakal Manav Sewa.
Members of Hindu outfit Mahakal Manav Sewa protest near Qutub Minar in Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
Updated on May 10, 2022 01:45 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Members of a fringe right-wing outfit staged a protest near Qutub Minar in Delhi on Tuesday demanding the centuries-old minarate be renamed as Vishnu Stambh.

The outfit that was holding the agitation near the UNESCO World Heritage Site in South Delhi's Mehrauli area was identified as Mahakal Manav Sewa, according to ANI inputs. Heavy police force was deployed in the area.

According to some reports, some of the fringe elements also chanted Hanuman Chalisa on the premises of the historical complex.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
qutub minar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP