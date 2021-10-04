Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Racket running casino from farmhouse in outer Delhi busted, 16 arrested: Police
delhi news

Racket running casino from farmhouse in outer Delhi busted, 16 arrested: Police

Published on Oct 04, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Police said the arrests were made on Saturday after receiving information about the casino being run at Palla-Bakhtawarpur Road in Delhi.
PTI | , New Delhi

The police have busted a racket running a casino from a farmhouse in outer Delhi's Alipur area and arrested 16 people allegedly involved in gambling, officials said on Sunday.

The kingpin of the racket, Harvinder Solanki (45), has been running the casino for the last two years. He has also been organising such illegal gambling in different areas of Delhi-NCR, they said.

1.67 lakh in cash along with plastic coins, poker tokens and chips of playing denomination approximately 75 lakh were seized, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijender Kumar Yadav said the arrests were made on Saturday after receiving information about the casino being run at Palla-Bakhtawarpur Road in Delhi.

Topics
delhi news
