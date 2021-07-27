Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Rain hits parts of Delhi, temperature dips to 29 degrees Celsius

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 06:59 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department(IMD) said that due to the rain, air quality in the national capital s also expected to stay in the satisfactory category this week.(HT File photo)

Several parts of Delhi received rainfall on Tuesday morning, bringing the temperature down to 29 degree Celsius in a relief from sultry weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is likely in many parts of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan. "Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over many places of South-west Delhi, New-Delhi (IGI Airport, Dwarka, Palam), Central Delhi, South-Delhi, Southwest-Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Bhiwadi, Bawal, Rewari, Manesar (Haryana) and light to moderate intensity over isolated places of Narnaul, Panipat, Nuh, karnal, Safidon, (Haryana), Tizara, Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Rajgarh, Deeeg, Nagar, Khairthal, Mehndipur, Mahwa, Lachmanngarh, Nadbai (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours." IMD posted on Twitter at 5.26am.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius on Monday and 37.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday – three degrees above normal. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 27.6 degrees Celsius.

IMD said that due to the rain, air quality in the national capital is also expected to stay in the satisfactory category this week.

“The overall air quality is in the lower end of the Satisfactory category as forecasted,” the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), said on Sunday. "Scattered rainfall activity in Delhi is likely in the next two days and likely to intensify thereafter. Satisfactory to Moderate AQI is forecasted for the next two days. Satisfactory AQI is forecasted on July 27," it added.

