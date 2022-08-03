Rain intensity to increase in Delhi from today

Parts of Delhi saw light rain on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature settling at 34.6 degrees Celsius (°C), as the monsoon trough returned to north India, with the Met department forecasting stronger spells over the next two days.

On Wednesday, Safdarjung, representational of Delhi’s weather, recorded 6.6mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Wednesday, Lodhi Road recorded 1.3mm, and the Sports Complex station in Akshardham logged 4.5mm.

The Ridge and Palam stations meanwhile got little rain, logging 0.8mm and ‘trace’ showers respectively.

With Wednesday’s spell, Safdarjung has recorded 7.8mm of rain in the first three days of August.

Last month, Delhi saw 286.3mm of rain, well above the normal mark of 210.6mm. August is usually the year’s wettest month for Delhi, with a normal rain mark of 247.7mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its bulletin forecast light to moderate rainfall in most parts of the Capital on Thursday, moderate rainfall on Friday, and light to moderate showers on Saturday.

RK Jenamani, IMD scientist, said rainfall intensity is increasing over northwest India, with the monsoon trough having shifted from the foothills to the Indo-Gangetic Plains again. He said peak rainfall intensity during this spell is expected to take place on Friday.

“From Thursday until Saturday, we can expect moderate spells in some parts of the city. However, the intensity of rainfall is expected to peak on Friday, where a lot of places could see moderate showers. On Thursday, some parts can record moderate rainfall too,” he said. Showers are likely to get less intense from Sunday.

Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 27.6°C on Wednesday, one degree above normal. Meanwhile, the city’s relative humidity oscillated between 68% and 85% respectively. Forecast for Thursday shows the maximum is likely to be around 33°C degrees, while the minimum will hover around the 27-degree mark.

In terms of air quality, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) deteriorated in the last 24 hours, recording a reading of 122 (moderate) as per Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4pm bulletin, while it was 84 (satisfactory) at the same time on Tuesday.

Agencies forecast AQI to either improve to the ‘satisfactory’ category or to remain in the lower end of the ‘moderate’ category in the next three days.