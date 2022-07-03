Rain to continue this week; heavy downpour expected on Wednesday

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi recorded light to moderate rainfall on Sunday, keeping the maximum temperature below normal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, and added that precipitation will continue over the next six days.

While the IMD has a ‘yellow’ alert in place for the next two days, there is an ‘orange’ alert in place for Wednesday, with forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall.

The IMD issues a yellow alert to warn about a weather phenomenon occurring in a region. In case of rain, it is generally upgraded to ‘orange’ if moderate to heavy rainfall, or strong winds, are expected. A red alert is generally issued if very heavy rainfall is expected over a region, or an extreme weather event is expected.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Sunday. Delhi recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on June 2 and 117.2mm on June 1, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm.

Amongst Delhi’s other stations, Lodhi Road recorded 4.8mm of rainfall, Ridge 7.6mm, Ayanagar 14.8mm, Delhi University 5.5mm, Jafarpur 3mm, Pitampura 23mm, Pusa 6mm and Mayur Vihar 11mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

“We will continue to witness monsoon rains over northwest India and Delhi over through this week, with intensity expected to be strongest on Wednesday. Delhi will receive more moderate to heavy rainfall this week,” said R.K Jenamani, scientist, IMD.

In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi recorded a low of 26.2 degrees – two notches below normal for this time of the year, while relative humidity oscillated between 62 and 83%. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 36 degrees on Monday, while the minimum will hover around the 27-degree mark.

Delhi’s air quality continued to improve, dropping down to an air quality index (AQI) reading of 76 (satisfactory), according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4 pm bulletin on Sunday. It was 95 at the during the same time on Saturday. Forecasts show that AQI is likely to remain in the satisfactory range, owing to more rain in the coming week.