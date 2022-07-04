Raincheck: The hunt for Monsoon essentials is on

Monsoon has made its way to Delhi, providing some respite from the sweltering summer heat. As a result, the city’s beloved markets are bustling with shoppers scouting for rainy day essentials, including umbrellas and raincoats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raincoats are available at ₹450 at INA market. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

“I’ve come to Lajpat Nagar for the first time, to shop for umbrellas, flip flops and waterproof makeup,” says Vanshika, a student from Delhi. And sellers, too, are stocked up with the latest of designs to greet shoppers. “We were waiting for monsoon to arrive,” says Ketan Puri from Rajan Footwear in Sarojini Nagar market. He adds, “We have stylish rubber chappals that are washable and durable. We also have new designs.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sarojini Nagar market has a host of options for flip flops, for the monsoon season. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

Manish Dudani, who runs a shop at INA market, says: “Ab sale shuru ho gayi hai. We are selling raincoats and umbrellas ranging between ₹250 and ₹750. We also have raincoats for kids at ₹450.”

“I was looking for flip flops, but the prices are very high. Yahan aane ka koi benefit nahin mila,” rues Khushi Jain, a student shopping in Sarojini Nagar market.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sellers, on their part, say they’re buying goods at higher prices, and hence, forced to sell them at inflated rates. “Peeche se maal mehenga aa raha hai. Monsoon chappal pehle ₹200 ki thi, ab ₹250 ki hai,” says Tarikh Khan, who runs a shop at Lajpat Nagar.

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON