Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Rainfall in Delhi-NCR today; to intensify by weekend: IMD
delhi news

Rainfall in Delhi-NCR today; to intensify by weekend: IMD

Delhi this year has seen an erratic monsoon, with the season being one of the wettest since IMD started maintaining weather records. In the month of September, Delhi has also recorded eight rainy days, which is unlikely for this time of the year. Usually, the rainiest months of the season is August
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Delhi-NCR is likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall from Thursday till the end of the weekend, officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Senior IMD officials said there is a forecast of the rainfall intensifying from Friday.

Also Read | Delhiwale: The show is going on

“There will be moderate to heavy rains on Thursday. The rain is likely to further intensify on Friday and continue till the weekend, covering large parts of Delhi-NCR,” said an IMD official.

Delhi this year has seen an erratic monsoon, with the season being one of the wettest since IMD started maintaining weather records. In the month of September, Delhi has also recorded eight rainy days, which is unlikely for this time of the year. Usually, the rainiest months of the season is August.

“It is unlikely that the monsoon will withdraw anytime soon. We will have to wait and see how many records are set this year,” the official added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhiwale: The show is going on

Plan for 1,300 beds at LHMC’s kalawati saran child hospital

Delhi riots: HC notes nature of injury, gives bail to 2

Public fairs and exhibitions to be allowed in Delhi from today
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP