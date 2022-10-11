Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan policeman among 3 held for allegedly drugging, raping woman in Delhi

delhi news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:32 PM IST

Deputy police commissioner (northwest) Usha Rangnani said the matter was reported on Sunday to the Adarsh Nagar police station

One of the accused was known to the woman, police said. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

A Rajasthan Police constable and his two friends have been arrested after a 32-year-old woman alleged they drugged and gang raped her at a hotel room in northwest Delhi Adarsh Nagar, police said on Tuesday. One of the two friends, Ajay, was known to the woman.

Deputy police commissioner (northwest) Usha Rangnani said the matter was reported on Sunday to the Adarsh Nagar police station. Rangnani added the woman told police that Ajay, 39, invited her to the hotel and the three offered her a cold drink.

The woman alleged she was sexually assaulted after she became unconscious after consuming the cold drink. “The woman was medically examined and her counselling was also done. On the basis of her complaint, a case of gang rape, sexual assault, and drugging was registered. All the three suspects were identified and arrested,” said Rangnani.

Police identified the other two arrested accused as Tara Chand, 34, the constable, and Naresh,38. The three accused are from Alwar in Rajasthan.

