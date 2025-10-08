Rajghat power plant site under review for Delhi Secretariat project

The defunct 45-acre Rajghat thermal power plant in central Delhi is among the sites being considered for the proposed new Secretariat building, officials aware of the matter said. PWD officials, however, said no site has been finalised yet, adding that options such as twin towers at ITO are also being explored. (HT Archive)

Delhi public works department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma has directed officials to prepare a feasibility report on using the site for the project. Verma chaired a review meeting with representatives from the PWD, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and the power department, where the land’s current status and possible redevelopment were discussed. “A meeting was held regarding the current status of the land for the Rajghat Power Plant and its future utilisation. Instructions were given to prepare a proposal regarding its use,” Verma said.

Shut in 2015 over rising pollution levels, the Rajghat Power Plant occupies a 45-acre stretch along the Yamuna near ITO, with an additional 33 acres lying vacant around it. The land, owned by the Land and Development Office (L&DO), has been mired in competing redevelopment plans. Last year, the DDA proposed converting the site into a recreational-cum-commercial complex, while the Delhi government earlier suggested it for the new Secretariat, citing its central location.

