A day after two elderly women were found dead at their residence in central Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar, their postmortem revealed that the two died at least six hours apart. While one died of a fall, the other died —who was bed ridden —of heart failure after not being able to reach her pacemaker, police said on Friday.

Victims were identified as Chandra Kanta, 91, and her sister-in-law Saroj Bala, 80. (Representative photo)

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The victims were identified as Chandra Kanta, 91, and her sister-in-law Saroj Bala, 80. According to senior police officer, doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital said that the postmortem revealed Bala died first.

“It’s suspected that she fell from the bed face down and injured her tooth as well. There was some blood on the floor which was lifted by the crime spot inspection team. She died first around 48 hours before the matter was reported,” the officer said.

Kanta, the officer said, was dependent on an external pacemaker which was not kept in close proximity. According to the postmortem, she died of a heart failure at least six to 12 hours after Bala. We suspect that Kanta died on the bed because she couldn’t reach for her pacemaker after Bala passed,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Bala, who was unmarried, had lived with Kanta and her husband, who passed away eight years ago. She retired as a government teacher, while Kanta retired from the Delhi Electric Supply Undertaking (DESU) — former state-owned electricity board. The two had lived in the ground-floor residence for decades and relied on their pensions to manage their expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bala, who was unmarried, had lived with Kanta and her husband, who passed away eight years ago. She retired as a government teacher, while Kanta retired from the Delhi Electric Supply Undertaking (DESU) — former state-owned electricity board. The two had lived in the ground-floor residence for decades and relied on their pensions to manage their expenses. {{/usCountry}}

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A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said the women rarely spoke to the neighbours and barely left the house. The two had no permanent caregivers, only house helps to clean and sometimes cook, and it’s suspected that Bala was the primary caregiver for Kanta.

On Thursday, the cleaner of the single-storey house alerted the police around 9:30am about a foul smell emanating from the house. Kanta was found dead on the bed and Bala was found on the floor, police said.