Rakhi shopping takes over Delhi: Sadar, Kinari Bazaar are crowd pullers

The bond of love that siblings share on Rakshabandhan, brings not just them but their whole families together. The excitement for this festival starts days ahead as one goes out searching for the perfect rakhi — for their brothers as well as sisters-in-law — that seals the sweetness in their relationship. Delhi’s wholesale markets such as Sadar Bazar and Kinari Bazaar, both in Old Delhi, have turned into hotspots for rakhi shoppers as they offer a huge variety for those enthusiastic about the festival ahead.

Jigisha Awasthi, who works in the fashion industry, says, “My brother is everything to me and thus the festival of Rakshabandhan is always special for us. Uski is year demand hai ki usko evil eye wali rakhi hi chahiye, lekin woh mujhe mil nahi rahi. He thinks usko nazar nahi lagni chahiye, and pointing towards me he intends ki main usko nazar laga dungi (chuckles). He is younger to me, toh saari demands maanni padhti hain.”

Some traditional rakhis with swastik are also available. Price: ₹55. (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Prasanna Joshi, a fashion design student, says, “I am shopping for a rakhi for my elder brother now since I do not have much time to do this later. Although I know we are at least 10 days ahead of the festival, but I thought it’s only good to shop in advance because when you have to shop from Old Delhi, it can take a lot of time. So I just strolled over to Kinari Bazar to find some rakhis. The good thing in my case is that I don’t need to worry about which rakhi to buy. Jo bhi rakhi ghar lekar jaungi, bhai khush ho jaayega.”

Rakhis for kids have fun elements to lure them. Price: ₹30 (per piece) and ₹190 (box of 12). (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Kapil Kumar, a shopkeeper in Sadar Bazar, says, “Har saal different varieties ki rakhi aati hain. Humare paas swastik waali rakhiyon se lekar bachhon ki toy wali rakhi, sab hain. Is saal ek ₹240 ka rakhi ka box hai jismein 12 rakhi hain aur log ise kaafi pasand kar rahe hain... Rakhi se kareeb 40-45 din pehle hi customers aane lag jaate hain, aur 3 se 4 din pehle toh itni bheed lag jaati hai humari shop par ki paer rakhne ki jagah nahi hoti.”

For those who lean towards elegance, rakhis made out of zari work are a great option. Price: ₹60. (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Kanchan Sharma, a shopper in Sadar Bazar, says, “I run a shop in Ghaziabad where we sell cosmetics, clothes and festive products. Since customers started demanding for rakhi, we decided to stock up and thus come to buy rakhis in bulk from here. The best part of this wholesale market is that prices are reasonable, which helps us in making profits on resale.”

Floral rakhis and rakhis made out of colourful beads are a preferred choice this year. Price: ₹35 to ₹50. (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Sarang Kumar, a shop owner in Kinari Bazar, shares, “Humein is tyohaar ki ahmiyat samajh mein aati hai, isiliye koshish karte hain ki zyada se zyada variety rakh sakein. Main aaj subah naya stock laaya tha lekin kuch hi ghanto mein aadhe se zyaada stock bik chuka. Acha lagta hai ki kisi ki khushiyon mein hum bhi chota sa hissa ban paate hain.”

