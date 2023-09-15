Rape accused official Premoday Khakha capable of sexual assault: Doctors

Suspended Delhi government official Premoday Khakha, 51, who was arrested for repeatedly raping a 17-year-old girl in his care, has refused to provide a sample for semen analysis after being found to be “potent and capable of sexual assault under normal circumstances”. Khakha told a court in August that he underwent a vasectomy in 2005 and cannot rape or impregnate a woman.

Suspended Delhi government official Premoday Khakha. (Sourced)

A doctor at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital said a board of doctors comprising a urologist, sexologist, physician, and psychologist conducted Khakha’s potency test on August 21. “Contrary to Khakha’s claims that he had undergone vasectomy 18 years ago and is incapable of having sex, the doctors of the board opined that he is very much capable of sexual acts. For his other claim that he is not capable of impregnating any woman, we need to conduct the virility test,” he said, asking not to be named.

A potency test is procedural. It is carried out in rape cases to ascertain if an accused is capable of sexual acts.

A Delhi Police officer said they would inform the court about Khakha’s refusal to give his semen sample and to get the test conducted. “Even without conducting this test, the charges of rape stay...sexual intercourse alone does not determine a rape case,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

Khaka was arrested in August for allegedly raping the girl, who was in his care after her father’s death, at his residence between November 2020 and January 2021.

The girl told police she moved to Khakha’s house in Burari to overcome depression due to her father’s death. Khakha allegedly first raped her on October 31, 2020. He then raped her several times until January 21 when she got pregnant. The girl was administered abortion pills when she told Khakha’s wife about the sexual abuse. Both Khakha and his wife are in judicial custody.

Khakha, who joined as a probationary welfare officer in 1998 and rose to one of the most powerful positions as an officer on special duty to the women and child development minister, allegedly molested the girl at the independent Amazing Grace Church in Burari whenever he saw her. The church is a small cult of sorts of 30-odd families and not affiliated with any official diocese.

