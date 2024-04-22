Rape accused stabbed to death by survivor, family, her friend in Delhi

A man accused in a rape case was allegedly stabbed to death by the survivor, her family members and her friend in Sarita Vihar, police said on Sunday. Police said the woman and her friend were “upset” with the delay in the legal proceedings in the case, and planned to kill the rape accused since he lived in the neighbourhood and was “threatening” her. Rajesh Deo, DCP (Southeast) said, “The scene of crime was inspected by the forensic team and evidence was lifted. There were no eyewitnesses.” (Representational image)

The deceased was stabbed in Sarita Vihar area early on Sunday, officers aware of the matter said. The said the matter was reported to the police control room at around 2.52am. Local residents called the police after spotting the man’s body lying in a pool of blood outside his house, the officers said.

He was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre but doctors declared him dead on arrival, the officers added.

Rajesh Deo, DCP (Southeast) said, “The scene of crime was inspected by the forensic team and evidence was lifted. There were no eyewitnesses. However, footage from the CCTVs installed the spot where the body was found showed a local boy and three others assaulting the victim. A man was stabbing the 24-year-old victim, and three others were helping him,” the DCP said.

Deo said the murder accused, 26, along with his three associates – a 50-year-old woman, her 20-year-old daughter and her 22-year-old son were identified and arrested.

A senior police officer who asked not to be named said, “The 20-year-old woman was raped by the deceased in 2018. A case was lodged and the matter went to the court. During questioning by the police, the 20-year-old woman said that she was unhappy with the legal proceedings and that the deceased was threatening her. She then called her friend and took help from her mother and brother to attack the accused.”

Police said the murdered man worked as a contractual worker with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and lived with his parents in Sarita Vihar. He was named as the accused in the 2018 rape case.

The police added that 26-year-old friend of the woman, who was seen stabbing the victim in the CCTV footage, has been identified as “bad character” of the area. He was found involved in petty crimes, according to police records.

Police are questioning the accused and said they are yet to recover the murder weapon.