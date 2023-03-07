Rape charges by Myanmar woman cooked up: Police

Nine days after a Myanmarese woman alleged she was kidnapped along with her 16-year-old daughter from near Kalindi Kunj metro station and gangraped, the southeast district police on Tuesday said the woman made up the entire incident to avoid trouble from her husband. Police said that she stayed at a former neighbour’s home after a quarrel with her husband, adding that she also alleged she was confined in a house by four men for two days.

Police said further legal action will be taken in the matter accordingly. (Representational Image)

The woman feared her husband would fight with their former neighbour if he learnt she stayed at his house for two days. She disclosed she made up the kidnapping and gangrape to protect the neighbour, said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo.

“Considering the seriousness of the complaint the woman filed on February 26, multiple teams comprising 30 officers and personnel scanned over 200 CCTV cameras covering a route of nearly 50 km. They examined nearly 550 auto and e-rickshaw drivers, and analysed call details of hundreds of phones. From the investigation, it was established that no gangrape happened. Further legal action will be taken in the matter accordingly,” said Deo.

Police said on February 26, the woman filed a complaint at Kalindi Kunj police station and alleged that on February 22, she and her daughter were kidnapped and taken in an autorickshaw. She alleged the kidnappers took them to an unknown place, where she was kept for two days, assaulted, threatened and gangraped by four men. A case was registered and investigation was taken up by multiple teams.

The woman told police that after confining her to one house for two days, the suspects had taken her to another unknown destination, where she screamed for help. She said two people rescued and dropped her near Vikaspuri Camp on February 24, police said.

The team scanned all probable routes and prepared a map by connecting various footage to track the route of the woman. In one footage, around 2 pm on February 24, she was seen at Samosa Chowk in Madanpur Khadar Extension, where she had earlier lived with her family, police said.

Based on the input, the call details of her relatives’ numbers were analysed. We zeroed in on one number, the location of which was in the same area. The number belonged to her former neighbour. He was interrogated and he revealed that she had stayed at his house between February 22 and 24. The woman was confronted with his statement after which she confessed to narrating a false story, the DCP said.

