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Rapper Ye’s May concert in Delhi postponed indefinitely

Kanye West's concert in Delhi, set for May 23, 2026, has been postponed due to security concerns; refunds will be issued to ticket holders.

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The concert of American rapper Ye (popular as Kanye West), previously scheduled to be on May 23 in Delhi, has been postponed until further notice, as per an announcement by concert organiser White Fox through a post on Instagram. New date for the concert has not been released by the organisers yet.

Rapper Ye

“We are deeply disheartened to announce that Ye live in India, scheduled for 23rd May 2026 in New Delhi, has been officially postponed following security advisories and directives issued by the concerned government and law enforcement authorities amid the current high -alert situation in the capital. After months of planning and preparation for what was set to become one of the largest live productions ever attempted in India, the safety and well-being of attendees and the citizens of India remains the highest priority. We fully respect and are cooperating with the guidance issued by the arthritis during this sensitive time,” read the post’s caption.

Delhi tourism minister Kapil Mishra clarified that the government had not issued any directions for event cancellations to the management companies. A government official said, “The organisers might have faced some technical issues which could have led to cancellation of the event. No such formal or informal directions have been issued by the government.”

 
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