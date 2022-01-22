R-Day parade dress rehearsal on Sunday: Delhi Police lists traffic curbs

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police on Friday said they have prepared elaborate traffic and security arrangements for a smooth and incident-free dress rehearsal on January 23 (Sunday) for the Republic Day parade in the national Capital.

The parade rehearsal will start at 10.20am from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to National Stadium. Delhi Metro services will be operational during the rehearsal but boarding and de-boarding at two stations – Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan --will not be allowed between 5am and 12pm.

Traffic restrictions and route diversions will be in place in several central Delhi areas, as the parade will proceed from Vijay Chowk and enter National Stadium from gate number 1 via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, roundabout Princess Palace, turn left towards Tilak Marg and turn right on “C” Hexagon, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

“To facilitate smooth passage to the parade, no traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6pm on Saturday till parade is over on Sunday. No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from 11pm on Saturday at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road. Also ‘C’-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15am on Sunday till the entire parade and tableaux enter National Stadium,” joint commissioner of police (traffic) Vivek Kishor said, requesting commuters to plan their journey and routes accordingly.

Motorists travelling between north and south Delhi can use Ring Road-- Rajghat to Ashram Chowk via Sarai Kale Khan. Those travelling to central Delhi from south Delhi will have to take the Ring Road towards Dhaula Kuan and from there to Vande Mataram Marg, Shankar Road and Park Street or Mandir Marg.

Motorists travelling between east and west Delhi can use the Ring Road--Bhairon Marg to Lodhi Road and further towards AIIMS and Dhaula Kuan. Motorists can also use the Ring Road in north Delhi starting from Boulevard Road to Rani Jhansi Flyover and further to the Shankar Road roundabout. Another available route is from ISBT Kashmere Gate to IP College and further to Azadpur and Punjabi Bagh.

Though there is no restriction for people from north Delhi travelling towards New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station, they are advised to plan their journey in advance to avoid possible delay, according to an advisory issued on Friday by the traffic police.

No heavy or goods vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi from neighbouring states from 10pm on January 22 till the parade rehearsal is over the next day.

Keeping in mind the possibility of terror strikes and the recent recovery of an RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED) at the Ghazipur flower market in east Delhi, the city is already on high alert with intelligence agencies keeping a vigil on the activities of suspected anti-social elements and anti-nationals. The city police have been carrying out mock drills in markets and other crowded public places to check their preparedness.

The number of security persons on streets has also been increased while security arrangements around important installations and iconic structures have also been strengthened. The checking of vehicles at border points and strategic locations across the city has also been increased, said a senior police officer.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft are already prohibited in the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi from January 20 till February 15.