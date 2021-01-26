R-Day weekend shopping therapy: Sale, discounts were a hit

For sale is the best time to shop is nothing new. But during Covid times when people have taken to online shopping more than ever before, what’s best than to shop at discounted prices over long weekend? Any shopaholic would agree! And this Republic Day, that’s what exactly happened. Most took maximum advantage of heavy discounts available at websites online and physical stores, too.

Wait was worthwhile

“I was eagerly waiting for the Republic Day weekend sale to buy a pair of wireless earphone and a smart watch since discounts on electronics are quite luring around this time. Even before the pandemic I used to shop mostly online since it’s convenient. But now, not just me even my parents prefer shopping online and have abandoned their old demands of going to various shops to check out the best prices available. Though online shopping we have ordered electronics, apparels, footwear and even groceries! Prompt service and a range of options with an added advantage of minimal contact has made online shopping comfortable and preferred choice for most during the last few months,” says Ritika Vaswani, a Delhi-based corporate employee.

More discounts, more fun

Khusbhoo Wadhva, a homemaker, says she got great deals online this time around, even more than last year. She says, “For was my mother’s birthday, which went by recently, I bought everything online. I ordered for her a sweater, a hoodie and a jacket. In fact before ordering online, I went to a mall nearby my house and on checking out the discounts there I felt that the offers available online are definitely better. And the bill I paid this time around is lesser than what I had to shell out of my pocket last year around the same time. That’s a win-win situation for me!”

Less crowded malls were a relief

Usually every year what makes news is the high number of shoppers who turn up at malls to avail discounts. But this time around, some shoppers say that they felt comfortable on witnessing lesser people since it allowed them to feel safe and follow Covid guidelines.

Upasana Arora, an artist and designer, says, “I bought a pair of lounge wear, shoes and body mists from the Republic Day sale going on. I spent around ₹3,500 and am really happy with the discounted prices at which I bought these! I had a great time shopping at the mall as it was much less crowded unlike previous years when it used to be a struggle to even find a parking on January 26!”

A Delhi-based pilot, Tej Pratap Singh Sandhu, adds, “I purchased trousers and some clothing for my wife, which was billed at about ₹5,000. I also bought some make-up for her. All this was possible for us to do because the mall wasn’t too crowded; may be because I went on the first day of Republic Day sale. But almost all stores had some or the other offer that made us save a lot. It was great fun to shop mark down.”

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter