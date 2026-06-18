Realty fraud case: SC seeks asset details of ex-Haryana MLA

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the details of assets of former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker and his family along with an undertaking to address the claims of hundreds of homebuyers allegedly cheated into investing in real estate projects linked to his company. The order came in continuation of observations made by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on April 27

A bench of justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, hearing Chhoker’s plea for bail in a money laundering case, granted him 24 hours for the disclosure. “You file an affidavit disclosing the manner in which you intend to resolve or repay the money to the homebuyers for completion of projects,” the bench said, while posting the matter for further hearing on Friday.

The order came in continuation of observations made by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on April 27, when the court questioned why Chhoker’s bail plea should be entertained unless he first demonstrated a willingness to safeguard the interests of homebuyers. “Unless you safeguard the interest of homebuyers who have been duped, why should this petition be entertained at all,” the court had remarked.

The court also directed Chhoker to furnish details of all assets held by him and his family, including those owned by his two sons, who are co-accused in the case by Thursday. The affidavit must also disclose any encumbrances on those assets, the court said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Chhoker, told the bench that his client was willing to provide an undertaking to resolve claims arising from three housing projects developed by Mahira Homes. He stated that in two projects, 80% and 50% work is complete while the third project relates to refund of money worth ₹90 crore.

Singhvi gave a note to the court containing an undertaking to complete the first two projects within a specified timeline. However, the bench asked him to put it on an affidavit. The bench noted that the total claims against the petitioner and his sons amount to ₹1,100 crore. While Singhvi submitted that his client was willing to refund affected buyers, the court observed: “The question is not that you have agreed to refund but whether you have refunded or not.”

Additional solicitor general Anil Kaushik, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), urged the court to seek details of the family’s assets and a roadmap explaining how funds would be arranged to compensate homebuyers. He also pointed out that properties already attached by ED could not be used for repayment purposes.

Chhoker and his family run several real estate firms under the banner Mahira Infratech Pvt Ltd. A former MLA from Samalkha in Haryana, Chhoker has challenged orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court rejecting his bail plea and upholding his arrest in the money laundering case.

The bench had made it clear that the interest of homebuyers must be protected as they have invested thousands of crores of rupees in the hope of getting their dream home. The court had said, “You must first show your bonafide as to how you will treat them.”

ED’s case stems from allegations involving Mahira Group companies, particularly M/s Sai Aaina Farms Pvt Ltd, which developed an affordable housing project in Sector 68, Gurugram. According to the agency, Haryana’s Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) granted the company a licence to construct around 1,500 flats on 10 acres of land. The project was scheduled for completion by 2021-22. However, despite collecting approximately ₹363 crore from nearly 1,500 homebuyers, the company allegedly failed to deliver possession within the stipulated timeline.

Complaints subsequently filed by homebuyers accused Chhoker and other company officials, including his son Sikander Singh, of cheating and forgery. According to ED, funds collected from buyers were diverted and proceeds of crime worth ₹616 crore were laundered for personal gain. The agency has also alleged that forged bank guarantees were submitted to DTCP.

Chhoker was arrested by ED on May 4 last year at a hotel in Delhi. The arrest drew attention after CCTV footage showed officials physically restraining him before taking him into custody. Wearing a torn shirt, Chhoker was bundled up into a vehicle by officials.

In his petition before the Supreme Court, Chhoker said: “Neither the petitioner was served with any warrants of arrest nor was given grounds of arrest or reasons to believe at the time of his apprehension,” citing violation of section 19(2) of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) which mandates grounds of arrest to be furnished to the accused immediately after arrest.

ED has denied the allegation, maintaining that Chhoker attempted to flee after being shown the arrest warrant and was apprehended with the assistance of Delhi Police personnel and hotel security staff.

The high court, while denying him bail, cited the seriousness of the allegations and his alleged attempts to evade arrest, noting that he had failed to comply with multiple summons and six non-bailable warrants issued by a special court in Gurugram.