Recipes with a twist for festival season

What could be a better season than winters to relish these piping hot delicacies? And the cheery on the top is festivities that allow everyone to indulge in scrumptious sweets without any guilt. We share few recipes with a twist that can satiate all taste buds.

Pistachio halwa will leave you satiated

Pistachio halwaspanakopitas with wild bee Himalayan honey

For Pistachio halwaIngredients1.5 tablespoon ghee 0.5 cup sugar 2 tablespoon milk1 cup boiling water1.25 cup shelled pistachios

MethodPut pistachios in a bowl, top with boiling water and soak for 30 minutes.Drain pistachios thoroughly and put in a blender (mixer).Add milk and process in blender until finely chopped and mix in sugar.Heat a large non stick skillet, add ghee and melt over medium-low heat.Add pistachio paste and cook for about 15 minutes, stirring constantly, until mixture is very thick keep a side and let it cool

For spanakopitasIngredients Phyllo pastry sheets-12nosMelted butter-200gmWild bee Himalayan honey-80ml

Method Remove phyllo from refrigerator and cover with a lightly damp kitchen towel. Take 1 phyllo sheet and place on a clean surface. Brush all over with melted butter, and then top with another sheet of phyllo. Brush second sheet of phyllo all over with butter, then slice into 6 long, evenly sized strips (about 12”-x-3” each).Assemble spanakopitas: Place a tablespoon of pista halwa mixture on the corner nearest you on one strip of phyllo. Fold corner over mixture to make a triangle, Repeat until all filling and all phyllo is used.Place all folded triangles seam side down on baking sheets and brush with butter. Bake until golden and crisp, 20 to 23 minutes. Let cool slightly before serving. top with wild bee Himalayan honey and serve.

Moti choor with cream angles and vanilla foam is appetising and flavourful

Moti choor with cream angles and vanilla foam

Ingredients

For crème anglaise(eggless)2 tsp Custard powder ⅔ cup sugar1½ cups very hot milkpinch salt3 Tbsp. unsalted butter (optional)Saffron 1 gm

For vanilla foam1 Tbsp. softened butter ¼ cup sifted confectioners sugar ½ tsp. creamlarge pinch salt1 teaspoon pure vanilla extractMoti choor laddoo- 3nos : for serving tray

Method For crème anglaiseWhisk the crusted powder with milk in a saucepan, add the sugar while continue beating for 2 to 3 minutes until the mixture is pale yellow and thick. Add butter and keep stirring and not beating. Add saffron and keep it aside

·Method for foamMix all the ingredients together and and give a boil , blend with hand machine till the foam is formed.

For servingTake a serving tray with Moti choor laddoos placed on it, pour in crème angles and top them with vanilla foam.

Gond Ke Laddoo is a must for winter season

Gond Ke Laddoo granola bar with fresh coconut and palm jaggery

·Ingredients for Gond Mix6 tbsp ghee ½ cup gond / edible gum2 tbsp cashew2 tbsp almonds (chopped)2 tbsp raisins1½ cup dry coconut grated2 tbsp poppy seeds ¾ cup dry dates (seedless) ¼ tsp cardamom powder ¼ tsp nutmeg powder 1 cup palm jaggery syrup2 tbsp water

Ingredients for Granola mix

1/3 cup (113 grams) pure honey1/4 cup unsalted butter1/4 cup light brown sugar1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt1/2 cup dried cranberries, coarsely chopped 1/4 Flex seeds-roasted1/4 Sesame seeds-roasted1/4 Sunflower seeds-roastedGrated fresh coconut-50gms

MethodIn a pan heat ¼ cup ghee and roast ½ cup Gond in batches.Crush the Gond using your hand or with a help of rolling pin.Roast dry fruits, 1½ cup dry coconut and 2 tbsp poppy seeds.Roast Khajur with 2 tbsp ghee on low flameTransfer the roasted Khajur into the same bowl.Additionally add ¼ tsp cardamom powder and ¼ tsp nutmeg powder.Mix well making sure all the dry fruits is well combined. Keep aside.Pour jaggery syrup over dry fruit mixture and mix well.Once the mixture is still warm add in the granola mix and give the shape you like it.

Recipes by chef Prem K Pogakula, executive chef, The Imperial, New Delhi