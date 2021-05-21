Relatively cool day in Delhi today; AQI in satisfactory category

Delhi is likely to see another relatively cool day on Friday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 19 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 31°C. The minimum temperature on Thursday was 19.3°C, and the maximum temperature was 31.4°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 84. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 58.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Friday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality has improved to the good category as forecasted. Widespread rainfall helped to remove suspended particle through washout process. Surface winds are northwesterly and high. Overall AQI is forecasted to stay in the good to the low end of satisfactory for tomorrow and satisfactory to moderate on 22nd and 23rd May.”