Relief for Delhi gyms; owners say can't be first target for Covid-19 curbs

Gyms and fitness centre owners were a relieved lot on Friday as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed them to reopen businesses after almost 40 days of remaining shut, on account of the third wave of Covid-19. The associations have also demanded that gyms and fitness centres be removed from level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan for Covid-19.

The alert involves restrictions such as the night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, alternate day opening of shops of non-essential items and halved seating capacity on Metro trains and public transport buses, among others.

Gym owners said the ban, imposed for the third time since the pandemic started, has created a “negative impression” among people, which has adversely affected their businesses making it difficult to not only retain members, but also staff.

Chirag Sethi, vice -president of Delhi Gym Association, said, “This decision will help at least 500,000 families of people associated with gyms and fitness centres. We request the DDMA to reconsider the decision to keep gyms in the Yellow category.”

Last month, gym owners held protests outside the residences of lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal against the DDMA’s order to keep gyms closed while allowing restaurants, banquets, cinema halls and others to reopen.

Fitness centres are the first to be shut and the last to reopen, said Nikhil Kakkar, chief executive officer of Golds Gym, which has over 140 centres across 90 cities.

“January is the month we see most new memberships, as people make resolutions to start afresh in the new year. We have lost almost 40 days of that crucial period. The delay in opening gyms has resulted in a negative perception among users,” said Kakkar.