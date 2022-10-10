Religious event row: Rajendra Pal Gautam asked to appear before Delhi Police

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 10:41 PM IST

Rajendra Pal Gautam, who resigned as minister on Sunday in the wake of the controversy, has been issued a notice to appear for questioning along with some others.

AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam posted photos from the event which took place in Delhi on October 5, on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.
ByHT News Desk

Former minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was asked to appear before the Delhi Police on Tuesday over his presence at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced.

According to senior officers, Gautam, who resigned from his post on Sunday in the wake of the controversy, has been issued a notice to appear for questioning along with some others.

A PTI report said the former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government will be questioned about his presence in the event.

The BJP has launched a fresh attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the issue and accused Kejriwal, who has launched an aggressive campaign in poll-bound Gujarat, of being "anti-Hindu".

Taking to Twitter, Gautam said he had attended the event in his personal capacity and it had nothing to do with his party or the ministry. He also hit out at the BJP for targeting Kejriwal and AAP, alleging the saffron party was doing "dirty politics" on the issue.

Gautam, who was the minister for social welfare, SC and ST, Registrar of Co-operative Societies and gurudwara elections, said he is resigning as minister as he does not want his leader or AAP to be in trouble because of him.

(With agency inputs)

