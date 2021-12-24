Religious places to stay open for visitors in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday clarified that religious places in Delhi will remain open for visitors, albeit with strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour. The clarification came amid confusion over the restrictions imposed on congregations in Delhi that were imposed on Wednesday ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities.

“All religious places such as temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras, etc. are already permitted to open for visitors, devotees to offer prayers within such places subject to strict compliance of related SoPs issued from time to time and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour,” a DDMA order issued on Thursday said.

No separate permission is required for these activities by churches or other religious places, the order said.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the disaster management agency prohibited all social, political, religious gathering in the capital. “All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and festival-related gatherings and congregations are completely prohibited in Delhi, hence all DMs/DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event, gatherings, congregations take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in the capital,” said the Wednesday’s order.

The Wednesday’s DDMA directive came as the country prepares to stave off a possible surge due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Authorities were flooded with requests seeking clarifications about the status of permission for holding Christmas prayers in the city.

John Dayal, former National President of the All-India Catholic Union, said, “The Christian community is happy that the Delhi government issued a clarification that Christmas services are permitted to be held in churches. The DDMA order had created entirely avoidable anguish in the hearts of members of Delhi’s small Christian community.”

A senior district administration official said they will hold meetings with the church authorities and explain to them the DDMA’s order. The official added that they will chalk out plans to ensure that all Covid appropriate behaviour is strictly followed amid festivities, and that no congregations are held in violation of social distancing norms.

A Christian man associated with the community of a church in New Delhi welcomed the DDMA directive. “Since the onset of the Covid pandemic, whenever the government allowed religious services, church prayers were conducted in total conformity to the standard procedures of social distancing. The Christian faithful wear masks as required. There is ample separation between the priest and the devotees in all churches,” he said asking not to be named.