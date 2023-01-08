Religious procession triggers traffic jams in south, central Delhi

Vehicular movement in parts of central Delhi was interrupted on Sunday and more congestion is expected in the southern parts of Delhi on Monday and Tuesday due to a religious procession that began on Sunday on the occasion of the 811th urs-e-mubarak of Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmer Sharif. The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory informing the public about the procession’s route and restrictions as well as possible diversions on certain roads. The religious procession may lead to traffic snarls on some roads in south Delhi that are already witnessing jams since the beginning of January due to the closure of Ashram flyover for construction work, police said.

On Sunday, nearly 500 people took part in the religious procession which started at 12pm from Jama Masjid Chowk in north Delhi and culminated at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in south Delhi around 5pm amid security and traffic arrangements put in place by Delhi Police personnel. Traffic, however, did jam on the procession route from Jama Masjid Chowk, Matia Mahal-Chitli Qabar, Tiraha Bairam Khan, Delhi Gate, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Matka Shah Baba, Purana Quila, Sundar Nagar, and Oberoi Hotel to Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah.

Even as senior traffic police officers said that only one portion of the roads was dedicated to the procession, many commuters said that there was slow-moving traffic on the route, especially around Daryaganj, ITO and Pragati Maidan. Since the Pragati Maidan tunnel is closed on Sundays for maintenance work, traffic was heavy on Mathura Road from Tilak Marg crossing to the Delhi Zoo.

“I was heading to Noida from Patel Nagar and used the Purana Quila Road without knowing that the tunnel is closed on Sundays. Traffic on Purana Quila and Mathura Road was heavy because of the procession. It took me nearly half an hour to get out of the traffic snarl,” said Nitin Kumar, a resident of Noida.

The procession is likely to resume around 10am on Monday and congestion is expected on south Delhi roads. According to the traffic advisory released by police, the routes that the procession will take will be Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA, Green Park, Hauz Khas, IIT Gate, Adchini village and Dargah Mai Sahiba. “There will be two hours’ rest on Mai Sahiba. Major stop on the day at Dargah Qutbuddin Rahmat Tullah,” the advisory read.

The route for the procession on Tuesday is Meena Bazar — stop for two hours at Quila Masjid — Andheria Mor-MG Road Gurugram — and enter Haryana from Aya Nagar border and further on Jama Masjid-Nudun Chowk Rasta, Firozpur Zirka, Alwar Station, Akbarpur, Virat Nagar, for Ajmer, the advisory said.

“Traffic restrictions and diversions may be imposed on Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA Market, Aurobindo Marg via Hauz Khas upto Qutub Minar in Mehrauli on Monday. Similar restrictions and diversions may be put in place on Tuesday on Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Mor Crossing and MG Road from Andheria Mor upto Aya Nagar border,” the traffic police said in their advisory.

Traffic police officers said they have advised people to avoid the mentioned roads/stretches and the areas where the procession will travel. Commuters going to railway stations, ISBT and IGI Airport should leave before time, they said.

“Avail public transport to help decongest roads. Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots. Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic. In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, inform the police,” said another traffic police officer, quoting the advisory.