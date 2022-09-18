Remove Jasmine Shah as DDC vice-chair: Delhi MP to LG

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh has written to Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, asking that Jasmine Shah be removed from his post as vice-chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi, alleging that his appearance as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson is in conflict with his official position in the state government’s think-tank.

Neither Shah nor AAP spokespersons responded to requests seeking comment.

The LG’s office did not respond to requests for a comment.

In the letter, submitted to the LG on Saturday, Singh claimed Shah violated Rule 5 of the Central Civil Services (conduct) Rules, 1964. The rule says: “No government servant shall be a member of, or be otherwise associated with, any political party or any organisation which takes part in politics nor shall he take part in, subscribe in aid of, or assist in any other manner, any political movement or activity.”

Singh said the vice-chairperson of the DDC holds the rank of a minister in the Delhi government and is entitled to pay, allowance and other facilities at par with other ministers, citing an April 29, 2016, state notification.

“Shah is openly misusing the post and office of DDC by attending national TV programmes as official spokesperson of AAP for political gains…” wrote Singh