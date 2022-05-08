Report immigrants in your area: Delhi BJP to members

Alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party is helping illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants settle in the city, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta on Saturday asked the citizens to report such encroachments so that necessary action, including “use of bulldozers”, can be taken.

While AAP did not respond to the charge on Saturday, it had earlier accused the saffron party of “illegally settling Bangladeshis and Rohingya across the country”.

In an open letter to party workers and citizens on Saturday, Gupta alleged that the Delhi government is helping illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya get their identification documents like voter ID, Aadhaar card, ration cards and even pensions.

“It is important to expose AAP MLAs who are helping these people encroach upon government land. It is being seen that AAP MLAs and leaders are helping Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims illegally open scrap shops, meat shops and set up vending carts to sell fruits and vegetables. They are also using the EWS quota to help their children get admission in government schools…,” he said.

“If you get to know about any such encroachment, then immediately inform the police and local administration… It is important to use bulldozers wherever such encroachments have taken place,” he added.

The letter comes after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation carried out the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri on April 20, just days after communal clashes in the area during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. The demoliton drive came after a letter by Gupta, who wrote to the North MCD mayor Raja Iqbal Singh to demolish “illegal” constructions belonging to the “rioters” in Jahangirpuri.

After the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, AAP alleged that the BJP-ruled civic bodies got Rohingyas and Bangladeshis illegally settled in the national capital, claiming that the saffron party wants to use them to carry out riots.

“I want to pose two questions to the BJP. For the last eight years, why did you get Rohingyas and Bangladeshis illegally settled across India? We want numbers of such people settled,” deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had said.