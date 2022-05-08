Report immigrants in your area: Delhi BJP to members
Alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party is helping illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants settle in the city, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta on Saturday asked the citizens to report such encroachments so that necessary action, including “use of bulldozers”, can be taken.
While AAP did not respond to the charge on Saturday, it had earlier accused the saffron party of “illegally settling Bangladeshis and Rohingya across the country”.
In an open letter to party workers and citizens on Saturday, Gupta alleged that the Delhi government is helping illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya get their identification documents like voter ID, Aadhaar card, ration cards and even pensions.
“It is important to expose AAP MLAs who are helping these people encroach upon government land. It is being seen that AAP MLAs and leaders are helping Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims illegally open scrap shops, meat shops and set up vending carts to sell fruits and vegetables. They are also using the EWS quota to help their children get admission in government schools…,” he said.
“If you get to know about any such encroachment, then immediately inform the police and local administration… It is important to use bulldozers wherever such encroachments have taken place,” he added.
The letter comes after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation carried out the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri on April 20, just days after communal clashes in the area during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. The demoliton drive came after a letter by Gupta, who wrote to the North MCD mayor Raja Iqbal Singh to demolish “illegal” constructions belonging to the “rioters” in Jahangirpuri.
After the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, AAP alleged that the BJP-ruled civic bodies got Rohingyas and Bangladeshis illegally settled in the national capital, claiming that the saffron party wants to use them to carry out riots.
“I want to pose two questions to the BJP. For the last eight years, why did you get Rohingyas and Bangladeshis illegally settled across India? We want numbers of such people settled,” deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had said.
-
20-year-old man beaten to death in Dwarka, another killed in Madangir
A 20-year-old man died days after Krishna was dragged outside his home in Rajapuri near Dwarka's Uttam Nagar allegedly by a group of a dozen people, including minor boys, who reportedly also kicked, punched and assaulted the victim with leather belts and plastic pipes as they dragged him by the hair through the lane. Police said a team reached the spot and found that Krishna had suffered serious injuries.
-
Former J&K education minister Harsh Dev Singh joins AAP
The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party suffered a jolt on Saturday when its chairperson, former education minister and three-time MLA from Ramnagar Harsh Dev Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi in the presence of party leader Sanjay Singh. Its former MLAs Balwant Singh Mankotia and Yash Paul Kundal had switched to the AAP. Harsh had met AAP leaders on April 7 wherein they discussed the modalities and plans for joining.
-
SIM card ‘misuse’: J&K probing agency raids 19 locations
In a crackdown against the misuse of SIM cards by militants and their fraudulent sale by telecom vendors, the Jammu and Kashmir state investigation agency on Saturday carried out searches at 19 premises across the Valley, officials said. “The SIA in 11 different FIR cases carried out searches at 19 premises spread all over Kashmir,” the officials said.
-
BSF opens fire at Pak drone in Jammu’s Arnia
The Border Security Force on Saturday evening fired eight rounds after picking up the movement of a Pakistani drone, which had crossed the International Border in Arnia subsector of Jammu district. A BSF officer said, “A drone from Pakistan side was observed coming towards Indian side in Arnia area at 7.25pm with a blinking light. Hardly had it crossed the IB, alert BSF troops fired eight rounds at the drone.”
-
Himachal Police recruitment exam cancelled: Congress calls for statewide protest on May 9
The Congress has given a statewide call to protest on May 9 against the cancellation of the police constable recruitment examination after its papers were leaked. The Congress will hold protests at district and block levels. Meanwhile, newly appointed Congress' Himachal chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday called on governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. District Congress chief Yashwant Singh Chajta and his deputy Suresh Nagta demanded a CBI probe into the paper leak.
